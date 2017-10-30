A kick about with the rest of the boys

School was all about break times and football for former Leyland resident David Metcalfe.

The 57-year-old, who now lives in Canada, first found his love of football at St James’ Junior School

He says: “The boys were sent to the playing field where two chosen senior pupils would pick sides and off we went.

“My first taste of a game that would remain a part of my life until I gracefully retired at 39 years old.”

He them moved to Woodlea Junior School in 1969, where he joined the football team.

He says: “Everybody’s favourite lesson was of course PE. As break times came around, myself and countless others would make a bee line for the yard to play football, sometimes 20 vs 20.

“With so much interest in the beautiful game it was no surprise that the school would have a willing team, and we were fortunate to have a willing coach in Mr Hewitson.

“The team was a major success, winning the school championship and playing in the Champions vs The Rest representational game.

“The pitch had a rope barrier to keep the crowd away from the edge of the pitch. It was quite a large and vociferous group of proud parents, families and friends.

“The game finished 6-3 to The Rest side.

“That summer we left Woodlea for senior school and the team broke up as we chose different schools, but would still play against each other many times in the coming years.”

Pictured are, back row from left, Clive Chisnall, Kenneth George, Timothy Pilkington, Neil Ainsworth. Middle, David Metcalfe, David Billington, Steven Foster, Barry Sargeant, Paul Tattersal. Front row, David Kelly, Mike Savage, John Stone, Timothy Cross.

David adds: “There were 13 young boys who loved playing football together – the memory is still fresh in my mind. Sadly only 12 remain Mike Savage, passed away last year.”