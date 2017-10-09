A secretarial life working with the girls

If Clare Boys had taken a job in London, things would have been very different for Paul Boys.

The 66-year-old from Leyland believes he would never had existed and is grateful to his mum for her life choices.

Sharing this photograph of his mum (front row, first on the right), with some of her colleagues at Leyland Motors in the 1940s, he says: “Here she is with some of her work colleagues in the Correspondence Room in June 1949.

“To the left of her is Eileen Dawber. I don’t know exactly who the others are, but because my mum always wrote on the back of photographs.

“I do know some of the names are variously Gertrude, Olive, Joyce, Nellie and Rene.

“She really enjoyed working there and made lots of friends.

“Mum worked for Lord Stokes in those days.

“She did have the opportunity to go to work for him in London.

“But she turned the opportunity down to stay with my dad, Paul, whom she’d just got engaged to.

“If she hadn’t then I wouldn’t be here writing this.

“Mum was born in Leyland, and lived with my grandparents and three brothers Bruno, John and Peter in Lindsay Avenue – one of many streets of houses in the area built by Leyland Motors for its employees.

“Lord Stokes himself had the accolade of having a pub named after him on Bent Lane – full of motors memorabilia: vehicle parts, radiators etc and which finally morphed into the Waggon and Horses, now of course demolished and replaced by houses.

“Mum left Leyland Motors to work as a secretary for many erstwhile years for Mr Coffey, Mr Dunne and Miss Reddy at the various Leyland St Mary’s schools.

“Most people – especially the pupils - will remember her fondly from her days there.

“Mum, who died in December 2015, aged 90, had two children, two grandchildren and one great grandchild.”