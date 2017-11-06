Farington St Paul’s Bowling Club is bowled over by the new paving

Crown green bowlers are paving the way for the future, thanks to a cash injection.

Members of Farington St Paul’s Bowling Club are delighted to have a new pavement surrounding the green.

This was made possible following a grant of £2,500 from Farington Community Fund, £300 from Farington Parish Council and a contribution of £200 from club funds.

Edith Snape, club treasurer, says: “The club is run on a not-for profit basis and finances are carefully managed.

“Most of the jobs around the green are done by willing volunteers who work hard to keep everything in good condition.

“The club is keen to make improvements and look to the future.

“However, there are times when funding for major projects often has to be sought from outside agencies.

“Recently, in order to ensure the safety of all, the need to replace old, uneven pathways became a priority to be addressed.

“Fortunately, this work was able to be carried out due to Farington Community Fund and Farington Parish Council accepting the club’s bids for funding and awarding monies which enabled the paths to be replaced and made safe.

“At a time when many bowling greens have already closed or are under threat of closure from developers, this kind of recognition and financial support is invaluable in helping to run and maintain a safe and welcoming club that can attract and sustain membership by providing a place in the local community where a healthy and active lifestyle can be promoted.”

Farington St Paul’s Bowling Club has been in existence for nearly 70 years, with many longstanding members who are octagenarians.

One dedicated member is 90-year-old Amy Clisham, who has been with the club for more than 40 years.

Edith adds: “The club is an intrinsic part of the local community.

“Some members have been coming to the green for several years, and are now in their eighties or nonagenarians - a testament to keeping mentally alert and active.

“Amy Clisham has been a member for more than 40 years. She is an amazing lady and is very well known in bowling circles and the local community.

“She arrives at the club on her bicycle and regularly plays for the club in Preston Ladies Night League and Leyland and District Veterans Bowling League.

“The club has four teams active in local leagues as well as holding various open competitions throughout the year.

“Other members attend to socialise and enjoy the physical exercise and fresh air. In addition to playing members, there are also non-playing members who wish to continue their association with the club.

“They like to come and have a chat, a cup of tea, take a stroll round the green, watch a game or join in on social occasions.

The club is open to anyone wishing to join and newcomers are warmly welcomed to come and enjoy any of the free taster sessions.

“Bowls are available to borrow or purchase at a reasonable cost and if required, members are on hand to offer instruction and advice.”

Anyone fancy giving crown green bowling a go, contact Brian Bisset on 07914256404.