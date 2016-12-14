No swanning about with big campaign

Leyland resident Trudy Wilson sent in this photograph which her grandad, Frank Harrison, took in 1977.

She put a call out on social media about what her Save Shruggs Wood T-shirt was about and online readers helped her out.

The wood is the land and pond where the swans lived on West Paddock.

As developers planned to build housing there in the 1970s, residents formed an opposition group.

The land remains today and is often used by Shruggs Wood Angling Association.

Sylvia Thompson recalled: “We had a group which we called the Save Shruggs Wood in the 1970s when there was talk of building there.

“The swan was made for the Leyland Festival and we had the T-shirts printed for it.

“Frank was always involved and brought the swans down when we were building the float. The pcture was taken on our drive on Redwood.”

Paul Crook added: “I remember that swan. I played in them woods when I was a kid – great times.”