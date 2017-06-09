Searching for pictures of Pte Fred Berry

A Chorley historian is seeking a photograph of a local hero killed at Ypres 100 years ago this month.

Steve Williams, secretary of the Chorley Pals Memorial Trust and Chairman of the Chorley in The Great War group, is seeking information about Brindle-born Fred Berry, who was killed at Ypres on June 19 1917, and buried at Perth (China Wall) Cemetery at Zillebeke.

He originally lived at Top o’th’ Lane in Brindle where his mother, Jane, ran a small shop and he worked at the near-by Withnell Fold paper mill between 1906 and 1914.

Jane Berry married Robert Haydock and his son, James, also joined up with Fred Berry at Chorley on January 2 1915, surviving the war.

In 1918, the Chorley Guardian and Leyland Advertiser carried an In Memorium notice for Fred which recorded that his mother, stepfather and his sister Eunice were living at the Seven Stars Pub in Leyland, while James was on active service.

James Haydock’s obituary in the Chorley Guardian from 1957 stated he lived in Leyland (around the Seven Stars area) and had work at Leyland Motors – he also had children. Fred’s sister, Eunice, was living at Forge Street in Leyland after the Second World War.

He hopes the Haydock family may have information and a photograph as an adult and in uniform.

When he died, James Haydock lived at 19 Balshaw Road in Leyland and worshipped at St James’ in Leyland.

James had a son Robert (who in turn had a son James Edward in 1958) and two daughters - Eileen Ellen (married Francis French in 1945) and Bessie (married Clarence Culshaw in 1947).

Steve said: “Things are still coming to light and I’m hopeful someone connected to the Haydock family, who I believe are still in the Leyland area, will come forward.”

Anyone with information can call Steve on 0345 193 0643 or email info@stevewilliamstalks.co.uk.