A close shave

A scout leader has raised £700 for Royal British Legion just by having a shave.

Jason Williams, 46, who is Scout Section Leader at Leyland St James, decided to get rid of his long beard in aid of Royal British Legion.

Jason Williams (right) with barber Mark

The father-of-two said: “The Royal British Legion is close to my heart as I have been brought up to support them. I support the organisation every year.

“I set a target of £250 and to have raised £700 is amazing. I have been overwhelmed by the huge support I have had from everyone.

“It has surprised me how many people have got behind me.

“It’s quite humbling especially as a lot of donators don’t know me.

“The event took place at St James Church, Slater Lane, which was kindly provided by Father Marc Wolverson. It was also kindly supported by Mark’s Barbers, in Hough Lane. Mark did a great job of shaving my beard and head and gave a generous donation.”