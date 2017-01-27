APPEAL: Preston gym targeted by thief

Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a popular city-centre gym was targeted by a thief.

Two lockers in the changing rooms of the Real Gym in Ormskirk Road were broken into and a number of personal items were stolen, say police.

The victims lost an i-Phone, a Boss Watch, approximately £100 cash, a quantity of sports clothing and keys in the incident which happened between 3.30 and 4.30pm on 19 of January.

Police are now keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

Anybody with information can contact police via email 53@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting SA1700903.