Arnhem war veteran Ken Anderton, 98, is named Freeman of Euxton

A former World War Two sniper and glider pilot has been named a Freeman of Euxton.

Ken Anderton, who went into action at Arnhem in 1944 flying Horsa Gliders, was presented with the award surrounded by friends and family at a lunch organised by Euxton Parish Council.

The 98 year old was born on November 15 in 1918 in Magull, Liverpool.

He was called up for the war effort in 1939 when he started training with around 1,000 other men in the 8th Irish Battalion, Kings Regiment.

He was based in Liverpool for two years and made sergeant, serving as a sniper and in intelligence.

Mr Anderton married his wife Connie in 1942 and the couple had a son they named Alan.

From there he progressed into 3 Army Air Core Regiment and started training with the Royal Air Force or RAF flying Tiger Moths and Miles Magister aircraft.

He then went into flying Horsa Gliders and, after becoming a pilot, he graduated to instructor went into action at Arnhem 1944.

Mr Anderton was the only member of his glider to return home after the war as none of the others survived.

After the war Mr Anderton worked as a gardener in the New Forrest and in 1948 the family moved to Surrey where Mr Anderton worked on a large estate.

In 1980 Ken and Connie relocated to Euxton in order to be close to Ken’s mother, who lived to be 102 years old.

Mr Anderton has lived on School Lane for more than 36 years.

His wife Connie passed away a few years ago.

Their son Alan, who now lives in Sweden with his family, phones Ken daily and visits on a regular basis.

The lunch, bought by Mr Anderton’s friends and neighbours, was very well attended and Alan came over from Sweden with his family to be there for the occasion.

Chairman of the parish council Katrina Reed and Rev Grant Ashton of Euxton Parish Church made speeches in honour of Mr Anderton.

The Battle of Arnhem was a major battle of the Second World War fought in and around the Dutch towns of Arnhem, Oosterbeek, Wolfheze, Driel and the surrounding countryside from 17–26 September 1944.