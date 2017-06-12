Arson investigation launched after car fire in Chorley

An investigation has been launched into a suspected arson attack on a car in Chorley, say fire services.

A crew from Chorley was called to attend a car that was "well alight" on Coppull Hall Lane at around 11.30pm on Sunday, June 11.

Firefighters used a hose-reel and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We turned out to a car fire last night. It appears as though it was started deliberately.

"The car was well alight and in close proximity to a residential building so it there was some risk associated with it.

"Thankfully our crew managed to get on top of it very quickly."

A police investigation into the incident is on-going.

No injuries were reported.