Bamber Bridge supermarket staff raise 'incredible' £50,000 for Chorley Guide Dogs charity

The Chorley Guide Dogs charity has received a much-needed cash boost of £50,000 thanks to kind hearted shoppers and the team at Sainsbury’s Bamber Bridge.

Volunteers from the charity were invited into the store, in Cuerden Way for a special presentation, to mark the end of a two-year fundraising campaign by the staff.

Grace Jackson from Chorley Guide Dogs said: “We have recently finished a most amazing two years with Sainsbury’s Bamber Bridge as the store’s charity of the year.

“This all stemmed from local puppy walkers socialising their guide dog puppy’s in the store and chatting with staff about what puppy walking entails.

“The managers and staff at Sainsbury’s have been magnificent supporting fundraising by putting in their own time, dressing up, organising bike rides and other in store events.

“As a result, the customers took our charity to their hearts and Sainsbury’s raised £50,000 over two years, an unbelievable amount of money which will make a difference to the lives of people with visual impairment.

“We’ve shared so much fun and laughter over the two years and look forward to thanking everyone at Sainsbury’s. It has been a very special and emotional time for everyone.”

Charity Manager from the store Michael Peacock added: “We have been raising money for the past two year through raffles, triathlons, three day bike rides, tombola’s involving all colleagues within the store and all the Chorley branch volunteers.

“It has been a fantastic and fruitful partnership, which managed to raise £53,040 and I am so proud of the way the community have shown their support as it is an extremely worthwhile cause.”