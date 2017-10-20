BBC presenters set to pedal 100 miles across Lancashire for Children in Need

Two BBC presenters will pedal for Pudsey by cycling a four-wheeled bicycle across Lancashire.

BBC North West Tonight newsreader and BBC Radio Lancashire breakfast presenter Graham Liver and John Gillmore, who presents the afternoon show, will cycle more than 100 miles in aid of BBC Children In Need.

They will start their epic journey in the PudseyMobile on Friday, November 10 setting off from the Ashton Memorial in Lancaster.

The pair will then be visiting every part of Lancashire in their special PudseyMobile, including Preston, Leyland, Chorley and Kirkham. They will finish up on Friday, November 17, ahead of BBC Children in Need Appeal night, at Blackpool Tower.

BBC Children in Need’s chief executive, Simon Antrobus said: “BBC Children in Need is currently supporting 43 projects across Lancashire, to the value of £3.2million, which are helping to change the lives of disadvantaged children and young people right across the county.”

For the fund-raising pack see bbc.co.uk/pudsey