Bike legend set to try out Lancashire trails

One of the founding fathers of mountain biking is coming all the way from America’s Golden State to the market town of Chorley.

Charlie Kelly, from California, will be in town to explore some of Lancashire’s best trails on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23.

Before riding some of the Commonwealth Games route around Rivington on Saturday, he will meet and greet mountain biking enthusiasts at independent shop The Bike Cabin in Eaves Lane, Chorley.

There he will sign autographs at 12-noon prior to the ride.

Inventor and entrepreneur Chris Williams, from Heapey, who was involved in the creation of the world’s first 3D printed bike, will provide Charlie with his trusty steed for the day - an Empire MX6 Evo.

Ben Norton, of The Bike Cabin, said: “This is a first - Charlie is heading all the way from the US of A to ride trails in Lancashire with little old us.

“It’s about getting more exposure, there are a lot of mountain bikers in Chorley and we just want to bring a bit of new life to the scene.

“Just a stone’s throw from my shop there is Healey Nab which is really very popular.

“Come down to the shop to say hi to Charlie. The ride is limited but do get in touch if you would like to join.”

On Sunday Charlie is also doing a ride up in Gisburn Forest in Clitheroe at 11am with participants to meet at Gisburn Forest hub car park. Later that same evening, at 7pm, he will give a talk about the history of the sport at independent bike shop The Green Jersey.

Daniel Jones, from Leyland, who organised Charlie’s visit, started events company Random Adventure when he realised he wanted to hear from sporting legends about their stories.