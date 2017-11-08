Bonfire lights up the park

Around 4,500 people attended this year’s Leyland Round Table-organised bonfire and firework display at Worden Park in Leyland.

The event, which also featured food stalls and live music, was held on Saturday evening, and despite the rain, organisers were very happy with the number of people who turned up. It is estimated the evening made £18,000 for local worthy causes and charities.

Richard Horrobin, of Leyland Round Table, said the weather did not really seem to put people off.

“Not really, it was still a busy night. I think we’ve worked out about 4,500 people came, so it was still a big one,” he said. “We raised £24,000 last year - we’re working on £18,000 this year.”

He said the figure may have been down on last year as a result of changing the date this year and also due to it being in competition with other local organised bonfires on the night.

Advance tickets were £3, available from all schools in Leyland and Lostock Hall and local businesses. On the gate, tickets cost £5.

Local organisations can apply to the Round Table for grants from the event.