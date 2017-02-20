Borough in Best Place to Live TV spotlight

South Ribble is set to feature in a new documentary on Tuesday about the best places to live in the UK.

Called UK’s Best Place to Live, the programme will be broadcast at 8pm on Channel 4, and will be presented by Sarah Beeny (pictured, centre).

Crews were known to have filmed in Leyland late last year, interviewing local business owners and reisdents.

Outline Productions said it aimed to find the best places to live in the UK after statistics revealed three million people migrate within Britain every year and most of them are young.

Research shows that for those who do migrate, choosing where to raise a family, start a business, build a career, climb onto the housing ladder and settle in to a community are life-changing questions.

The Best Place To Live will examine data regarding key metrics – from earnings to anxiety, from job prospects to health to create a picture of where in the UK, in 2016, could offer the best overall quality of life.

The programme’s commissioning editor Dorothy Byrne said: “We will be celebrating some of the great communities, towns and cities in our wonderful islands, while revealing the surprising facts about what really makes people happy.

“Maybe it’s not the people who live in chocolate box villages who live the happiest lives.”

Outline Production’s creative director Helen Veale said: “There’s never been such an incredible wealth of data available on every aspect of life in Britain and The Best Place To Live reveals some unexpected truths about every region of the UK and provides useful evidence for anyone thinking of relocating.”