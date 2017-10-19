Bright futures for Rainbow House youngsters after diamond event

A diamond event has helped raise nearly £20,000 for a conductive education centre for children with disabilities.

Supporters and families of The Legacy Rainbow House were invited to one of the biggest occasion’s on the charity’s annual fundraising calendar - the Rainbow House Diamond Ball.

The Legacy Rainbow House Diamond Ball - the event helped raise �20,000 for the centre

The evening at Formby Hall Golf Resort and Spa, included a three course dinner followed by live entertainment from The Wickermen. The total raised was £19,600.

The event was organised by Lisa and Paul Maddison whose daughter Katie attends conductive education at Rainbow House with John Nelon as Master of Ceremonies.

Lisa Maddison said: “We would like to thank everyone who supported the event, especially HSBC who contribute prizes, attend the event and match fund, together with all

those who donated prizes for the auction and raffle and took tables.”

The Legacy Rainbow House Diamond Ball - the event helped raise �20,000 for the centre

The donations will give a huge boost to the centre in Mawdesley, which provides a full program for children, young people and adults with neurological conditions involving rehabilitation, education and fun.

Katie, 11, has made tremendous progress with the help of conductive education and has attended twice weekly since she was 18 months old.

Auction prizes included a four-night break in Cannes, diamond earrings donated by HSBC, a stunning piece of artwork donated by the celebrated artist Clare Wright and a weekend break at a Farm House donated by Barden Energy Ltd, whilst one lucky lady, Sarah Smith, won a diamond bracelet, also donated by HSBC.

Auction and raffle prizes were donated by Michele McWha & Annette Mullane (HSBC), The Hilton Hotel in Liverpool and Gino D’Acampo My Restaurant in Liverpool.

The Legacy Rainbow House Diamond Ball - the event helped raise �20,000 for the centre

Pauline Clare, Chair of the Trustees, Rainbow House, said “Our thanks go to Lisa and Paul Maddison for their hard work in making the event so successful and to all the guests for helping raise such a fantastic amount.”

The next fundraising event will be the Rainbow House Masquerade Ball which will take place at The Villa, Wrea Green, on Saturday November 18

http://thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com