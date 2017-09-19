Buses boost as improvements get the go ahead

Major improvements - including new routes - to bus services are to take place.

The council has increased its bus service budget from £2m to £3m.

Improvements include the 112 Preston–Bamber Bridge–Clayton Brook–Clayton Green–Leyland. It is to be extended through to Leyland via Walton Summit and Clayton Brook, offering better links for Bamber Bridge. To allow its extension to Leyland, it will no longer serve Sainsburys, however alternative supermarkets are on the route.

The general frequency of the service will be hourly, and when combined with service 114, provides improved services every 30 minutes between Clayton Brook and Leyland.

Service 114 Chorley–Clayton Brook–Clayton Green–Leyland–Farington Moss– enwortham–Preston. It will be extended through to Preston from Leyland via Moss Side, Midge Hall, Farington Moss.

County Councillor Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We need a good public transport network for our economic prosperity, giving everyone the opportunity to access work and education. It also means people can carry out everyday activities such as doing their shopping, visiting family and friends, and getting to health appointments.”