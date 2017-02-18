1,000 new airport jobs up for grabs

More than 1,000 new jobs have been created at Manchester Airport as it gears up for its busiest ever summer.

Ken O’Toole, Manchester Airport CEO, said: “Manchester Airport plays a vital role in providing international connectivity for the North and we are pleased to have delivered 34 consecutive months of growth, offering leisure and business passenger a broader choice of destinations than ever before in our history.

“But what is particularly pleasing about this growth is that it creates employment and training opportunities for people across the region, as well as a number of wider economic benefits.

“This year is set to be Manchester Airport’s busiest ever to date and the recruitment for these roles demonstrates the positive impact our growth has.”

Job-seekers across the region are being invited to attend a special event on February 22 at Lancashire County Cricket Club’s The Point complex from 10am to 4pm, to learn more about the roles.

Positions on offer include bus drivers, meet and greet drivers, receptionists and security officers. Full training programmes will be offered to successful applicants.

Those wishing to attend can register for an hour’s time slot by visiting www.manchesterairport.co.uk/jobs-fair