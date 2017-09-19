14 new jobs at ‘bigger and better’ B&M

A Leyland store is expanding - and creating 14 new jobs.

B&M says its Churchill Way store will be much bigger and better for its customers.

The store, which closed on August 27 for a ‘comprehensive internal and external makeover programme,’ currently employs 44 staff. It will reopen on Saturday, September 30.

B&M is one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers. The company’s stores sell a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, pet range, health and beauty and homewares.

Store manager Scott Ansell said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of new jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store. We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few weeks.”

Job roles are advertised on the B&M website. They range from sales assistant to floor managers and cleaners, full and part-time, temporary and permanent. Visit www.bmstores.co.uk