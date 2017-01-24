Awards chase is on for Lancashire’s top firms

Lancashire’s top business awards are now open for applications from firms and individuals across the county.

The Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, has opened for applications today with 18 prizes up for grabs to all sizes and sectors of the local economy.

Cuadrilla Resources, the firm behind plans to create a massive shale gas industry in Lancashire, is the headline sponsor for the awards.

Chief executive Francis Egan said he was proud to be supporting the awards.

The contest supports the growth of many of the county’s top firms through its BIBAs Academy, a package of masterclasses.

He said: “Cuadrilla has been a long-time supporter of the BIBAs because we recognise not only how it supports and celebrates businesses in Lancashire, but how it fosters growth in the county.

“We hope through our work to be able to create huge opportunities for firms in this area, whether they are professional firms, engineering businesses or the service sector.

“Through its awards, the BIBAs throws the spotlight on all parts of the Lancashire economy and gives companies large and small an opportunity to shine. I would encourage every firm to get an application in this year.”

The awards have categories including Leisure Business of the Year, Construction Business of the Year, Third Sector Business of the Year and the Most Inspiring Young Person.

For full details and to enter visit the awards’ official website at www.thebibas.co.uk

Last September, the winners of the BIBAs including Mike Peters, the founder of Universal Products Limited, who won the lifetime achievement award, Lancastrian of the Year, and Altham furniture firm, The Senator Group, which was named Business of the Year.

Chorley financial planning firm True Bearing and Lytham’s Excel Fostering both collected two awards.

Below are the key dates on the road to glory as Lancashire businesses prepare to compete for top honours.

The Be Inspired Business Awards, organised by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, are now open for entries.

Next month, the awards will host a boot camp to help businesses and individuals looking for help with their applications.

This will take place on Thursday, February 23.

The BIBAs Bootcamp, Judges Training and 1st Interviews all take place at the Chamber of Commerce Fylde Coast Office. 2nd Interviews (BIBAs On Tour) take place at the finalist’s business premises.

Around 1,000 people are expected to attend the awards ceremony.

Don’t miss out on the contest or the glittering night.

February 23: BIBAs Bootcamp (9.30am – 12noon)

March 31: Application Deadline

April 27: Judges Training (9.30am – 12.30pm or 1.30pm – 4.30pm)

May 2: Shortlist Announced

First round interviews (Fylde Coast Office)

May 15: Exporter and Manufacturer

May 16: Small Business and Service Business

May 17: Construction Business and Employer

May 18: Creative Agency and Best Use of I.T.

May 19: New Business and Micro Business

May 22: Leisure Business and Business Person

May 23: Third Sector and CSR Business

May 24: Professional Service Business and Family Business

May 25: Medium Business and Business of the Year

June 5: Finalists Announced

BIBAs on tour interviews

June 19: Exporter of the Year

June 20: Manufacturer of the Year

June 21: Small Business of the Year

June 22: Service Business of the Year

June 23: Construction Business of the Year

June 26: Employer of the Year

June 27: Creative Agency of the Year

June 28: Best Use of I.T.

June 29: New Business of the Year

June 30: Micro Business of the Year

July 3: Leisure Business of the Year

July 4: Business Person of the Year

July 5: Third Sector Business of the Year

July 6: CSR Business of the Year

July 7: Professional Business of the Year

July 10: Family Business of the Year

11th July – Medium Business of the Year

12th July – Business of the Year

15th September – The BIBAs Ceremony, Blackpool Tower Ballroom Buy tickets now!

19th October – BIBAs Winners Dinner