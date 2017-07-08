Homes left without water after burst pipe in Chorley

Homes were left without water after a burst pipe caused problems in Chorley.

Unitied Utilities workers were called to the scene in the Balshaw Lane, Euxton area on Friday evening to fix a burst pipe.

The firm tweeted to warn customers in the Chorley area that some homes may be left without water as engineers worked the resolve the issue at around 7pm.

They tweeted: “We are sorry to interupt your night but some customers in #PR7 #Chorley may have no water.”

The issue has since been resolved and all properties should now have water as normal.