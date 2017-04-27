Sadness at closure of The Naaz restaurant

Curry enthusiasts have taken to social media to express their sadness at the closure of one of the area’s best-known Indian restaurants.

The owners of The Naaz, on Club Street, Bamber Bridge, announced that it is to close after 27 years of trading.

They blamed the tough economic climate and stagnating disposible incomes for the difficult decision.

Chef Dilshad Miah told the Post: “We all feel very sad. It was a hard decision to make. But people aren’t going out as much as they used to because money is tight. “Also it is getting harder to find the right kitchen staff.

“It’s been really hard to keep it going of late. But the trade isn’t there and neither are the skilled staff.”

The restaurant has proved very popular since it opened in 1990, and news if its closure sparked a big reaction on the Evening Post’s website and sopcial media sites.

Reader Leanne Ricketts said: “I spent the last two Christmases with the Nazz. Lovely food,lovely place and lovely staff. Good luck to all.”

Dawn Jones said: “First ever meal I had with my now husband 25 years ago – we’re still happily together.”

Hazel Smith added: “I went to the opening night and was a regular before I moved out of the area. The food and service was excellent.”

Anne Proctor commented: “Good food allways a warm welcome goin to miss it good luck to all.”

While Jean McRae reacted to the news saying: “That’s sad, have spent many good times here.”

The restaurant’s last day of trading will be Monday, May 1.