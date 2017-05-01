Sneak peak inside Penwortham’s new wine lounge

Construction work is continuing apace to create a new bar in the heart of Penwortham.

The Lime Bar and Lounge is set to open in June in the shell of a century-old bungalow in Liverpool Road, following a £500,000 investment.

Pictures from the inside of Penwortham's Lime Bar, under construction

The name is derived from the lime trees surrounding the property.

As well as an insulated rood, and use of triple-acoustic glass, the inside is being completely transformed and will feature an industrial look, with muted tones and highlights of copper.

There will also be ‘wine walls’, a new draft system that doesn’t use kegs – the first of its kind in the North West – and a wine sample dispenser.

Speaking about work now underway, a spokesman for the bar said: “The state-of-the art air conditioning has just been installed and the staircase to the mezzanine area will be fitted next week.

An artist's impression of the Lime Bar and Lounge set to open in Liverpool Road, Penwortham

“We’re also currently plasterboarding the venue and working on the outside patio area.”

The venue, which will also offer tapas-style food, will be able to hold 100 people downstairs, 40 upstairs and 80 outside. It will open from 11am-11pm every day apart from Saturdays, when it will open until midnight. The bungalow has been empty for some time and several different uses have been proposed for it, including a care home there.