Cabinet decision due on reopening libraries and Fishergate traffic cameras

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet meets today to decide on the timetable for reopening the county’s closed libraries and plans to switch back on bus lane cameras on Fishergate in Preston.

The packed 171 page agenda includes an item on city centre traffic management in Preston, with a proposal to switch cameras on permanently to help enforce a bus lane between Mount Street and Corporation Street,

Photo Neil Cross Fishergate tribunal adjudicator, Stephen Knapp, takes a look at the signage

The scheme, first introduced before Christmas, caused an outcry when 30,000 people were fined and then had their money refunded after an investigation by the Traffic Penalty Tribunal ruled there had been inadequate warning signs. This time round, if the go-ahead is given, the scheme will be signposted much more clearly.

The library plans include proposals for re-opening Fulwood, Lostock Hall and Freckleton libraries between November and next April (2018).

The future of the Walton -le-Dale park and ride scheme will also be considered after Rotala Preston Bus said it was not continuing with the service after July 22. The council is proposing that a replacement service is run on a six month contract from July 24, while the council considers future options.

The meeting at 2pm at County Hall in Preston is open to the public to watch, but members of the public are not allowed to comment on items or address the meeting.