Cake sale at Royal Preston Hospital

A fund-raising raffle and cake sale is being held all week at Royal Preston Hospital, to raise funds for specialised neonatal intensive care chairs.

A fund-raising raffle and cake sale is being held all week at Royal Preston Hospital, to raise funds for specialised neonatal intensive care chairs.

Karlina Gorst, sister at the neonatal unit, said: “These special chairs will allow families to have kangaroo cuddles with their babies in comfort. The benefits of skin to skin is huge leading to improved neuro developmental outcomes and earlier discharge from the neonatal intensive care unit. The chairs cost £3,000 and are designed to give maximum support to mums and babies compared to the chairs which we have at the moment which don’t even recline meaning mums become uncomfortable and have to put the baby back in their cots.”