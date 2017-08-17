Call for acts for hit festival Chorley Live

Acts and performers are wanted for a two-day live music and entertainment festival in Chorley.

The borough’s council is once again teaming up with the Creative Network to stage Chorley Live, the hit festival that attracted around 9,000 people to town last year.

Now in its fifth year, this year’s event will see 30 venues around the town centre signed up to host entertainment.

The organisers are looking for a wide variety of musical acts including bands and solo artists covering all genres of music, but they also want other types of performers including comedians, dancers, magicians and ventriloquists.

Councillor Peter Wilson, deputy leader of Chorley Council, said: “We want to include a wide variety of performers and it will be important that we have a lot of local acts taking part so they can showcase their talent, so I’d urge anyone interested in finding out more to get in touch with us.

“Along with performers for the main Chorley Live event we are looking for people who would like perform during the day time within the town centre.”

To take part contact Chorley Council on 01257 515151 or email contact@chorley.gov.uk or contact the Creative Network direct on 07883 181978 or info@thecreativenetwork.org.uk