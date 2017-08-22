Campaign day to save bees is ‘buzzing’ in Heskin

Youngsters watched bees buzzing away in their honeycombs at a family day out in Heskin.

Adults and young people learnt all about the insects at the event to support the Save The Bees campaign.

“The whole place was buzzing,” said Emma Harvey of Love Organics at Heskin Farmers Market.

“Bees are actually responsible for pollinating a third of our food.”

During the day on Saturday families went on a treasure hunt which led them to bee cup cakes. They got the chance to take part in honey tasting sessions and learnt about the sort of food that bees pollinate such as onions, mangos and strawberry jam.

“There is a massive decline in the bee population at the moment – 35 bee species are on the endangered list,” said Emma, who encouraged visitors to help the cause by planting bee-friendly shrubs in their gardens, make bee dens or buy them from Ebay.