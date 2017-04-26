CAMRA submits bid to save historic pub

A bid to preserve what is thought to be the oldest pub in Leyland has been formally launched.

The Campaign for Real Ale wants the Old Original Seven Stars to be protected as an ‘asset of community value’.

CAMRA’s Central Lancashire branch has submitted its application to South Ribble Council.

Under the Localism Bill, communities can ask the council to list certain assets - such as cherished pubs, shops and other local facilities - as being of value to the community. If an asset is listed and then comes up for sale, the new right will give communities six months to put together a bid to buy it.

A hearing took place at the council on Friday when a panel of council officers discussed the merits of CAMRA’s application for the Enterprise Inns pub.

A sale had been agreed to the highest bidder for the The Slater Street pub in February, raising fears about its future, but there is uncertainty over its acquisition.

A spokesperson from Ei Publican Partnerships said: “We have yet to complete a sale and can confirm we are openly marketing The Seven Stars, Leyland, and are aware the council is considering an ACV application.”

Lee Forshaw, of the Withy Arms group of pubs declared his interest in acquiring the pub but lost out in the bidding.

In its application, CAMRA states: “The two Withy Arms pubs offer a range of facilities to the community, including a wide range of drinks including real ale, and good food, plus similar facilities. If the Withy Arms group does take over the Old Original Seven Stars, they would intend to operate it in a similar way.”