Can you take part in the Outdoor Assault Course in Chorley for Cash for Kids?

Tough contenders are invited to tackle a an assault course to support children across Lancashire.

James Berry and Leigh Booth, who run Outdoor Assault Course, in Chorley, are hosting the charity challenge on October 22, from 10am until noon.

All money raised will go towards Rock FM’s Cash for Kids, which supports youngsters who are disabled, disadvantaged or suffering from abuse or neglect.

The assault challenge was inspired by member Dawn Bullen, who is a regular supporter of the charity.

She said: “I do a lot of fund-raising for Cash for Kids, so I asked James and Leigh if for every new member I brought in, would they donate 50 per cent of the money from the first week of their training to the charity?

“They said they would do one better and organise a charity assault course.”

James, a former football coach, said: “Dawn is one of our regular members and when she approached us asking if we would do something we were up for it.

“We are happy to help such a good cause.

“The assault course will be set up and people have the choice to go round the whole course or try certain stations. People can try to beat the clock and see who can get round it the fastest.

“It is entirely their choice. We will get a bouncy castle for children as they won’t be allowed to go on the course.”

The two-hour session will take place at Chorley Equestrian Centre, Chapel Lane, Heapey.

Entry is £5, with all money going towards Cash for Kids.