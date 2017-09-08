Candle warning after fire in Penwortham home

A woman was taken to Royal Preston Hospital after a candle set fire to curtains at her home in Penwortham, say fire services.

Crews from Penwortham and Bamber Bridge were called out to a property on Walton Avenue at around 7.45pm on September 7.

Firefighters arrived to find the woman of the home outside the property and used a hosereel jet and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The fire started due to careless use and positioning of candles, the occupier had fallen asleep and the candles had set fire to a pair of curtains.

"There was fire damage caused to the window area and smoke damage to the entire flat. Smoke alarms had been removed by the occupier so additional smoke alarms were fitted by the fire service.

"The occupier went to hospital for a precautionary check-up as she had suffered from smoke inhalation and was struggling to breath.

"On no account should smoke alarms be removed or disconnected, they are fitted for your own safety and give you an earlier warning."

The occupant is not believed to have been seriously injured during the incident.

Safety advice regarding candles can be found at Candle Safety – UK Fire Service. Other resources and fire safety measures that people can undertake can also be located on the website. Anyone wishing to receive a home fire safety check should call 08001691125. The home fire safety check may involve a crew attending your property.