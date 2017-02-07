Captains fantastic are a driving force

A mercy mission air charity is on cloud nine after receiving an “exceptional” donation.

The North West Air Ambulance was presented with more than £19,000 following the combined efforts of two golfers.

Leyland Golf Club’s 2016 captains – Sue Hodgson and Steve Fisher – opted for a ‘twosome’ approach to their fundraising efforts and chose to support the charity.

The funds were collected through organised events, many voluntary fines payable for entering any of the hazards when playing the 18th hole for individual members, along with donations from various other sections and associates of the golf club.

The events ranged from the usual charity golf days, to a fashion show, a comedy evening, through to a Lancashire-themed evening, to a tribute night to Simon and Garfunkel, along with the Captain’s wife Anne training and completing her ‘once in a lifetime, never again’ half-marathon.

Men’s Captain Steve Fisher explained: “Sue and I have been astonished at the generosity of the members and guests throughout the year, their support for our events and fundraising efforts has been fantastic.”

Mr Fisher paid special thanks to Vince Slater, whose company Slaters Catering runs the catering facilities at Leyland Golf Club.

He said: “The charity is particularly important to Vince as his daughter Abigail was airlifted to hospital by the helicopter following a horse-riding accident.

“He has been excellent with his support in both arranging the artists and managing the charity events.”

The two captains, along with chef Vince, joined together in presenting the cheque to Lynne and Paramedic Pup.

NWAA chief fundraiser Lynne Whittaker, along with Paramedic Pup the charity mascot, accepted the cheque at a special presentation.

She said: “This is an exceptional amount, a really generous donation and a very impressive effort all round.

“The service is funded by the generosity of the public through donations such as fundraising activity like this.

“It’s vital to keep our service flying.”

The NWAA was founded in 1999, operating just five days a week. It now has three helicopters based at Blackpool and Barton and flies seven days a week.

It is crewed with pilots, medics and doctors.

It attends more than 2,00 missions every year - the same flying hours as a plane travellng around the globe more than 32 times.