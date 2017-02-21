Cash is splashed for youngsters’ free pool swim

Youngsters from Leyland had a splashing time in the pool – all for free.

The afternoon dip at Leyland Leisure Centre was thanks to a grant from Lancashire county councillor Matthew Tomlinson. He made the cash available to the Leyland Project, saying: “The Leyland Project is a local charity which does some great work, mainly on Broadfield and Wade Hall.

“When they approached me with the idea of taking a number of youngsters swimming during half-term, I was only to happy to help.”

Maggie Cole, of The Leyland Project: said: “Matthew has always been a great supporter of what we are trying to achieve with The Leyland Project.

“This isn’t the first time he has been able to help us and, hopefully, it won’t be the last.

“With the grant he gave us we were able to take around 30 youngsters to Leyland baths .”

The Leyland Project delivers community events. In the past they have held Christmas parties, Easter egg hunts, job clubs and computer lessons.

County councillors each receive £2,000 a year to support activities in their areas.

Coun Tomlinson said : “My grants have recently supported such things as The Churches Together Foodbank.”