Cedar Farm Gallery celebrating 30 years in business

Anyone can be arty and, to prove the point, one creative family from Lancashire are calling on people of all ages to get creative and help them mark a very special milestone.

Sally and Paul O’Farrell run the award-winning Cedar Farm Gallery in Mawdesley, alongside daughter Kate.

Kate, the gallery manager

This month they will reach 30 years in business and will celebrate in a typically artistic fashion with a ‘celebrate and make’ series of workshops and activities to encourage people to explore new skills through craftwork.

Kate, who works as gallery manager, says: “We are taking a bit of a turn in the gallery, getting back to our roots of getting more local people trying arts and crafts

“Especially with the trends of colouring books for adults and knit and natter groups doing knit bombing.”

Kate says more and more studies are showing the healthy benefits of crafts, so the family is launching a summer of new exciting events for children and adults.

Sally and Paul O'Farrell are celebrating 30 years in business

The events run from mid-July till August 20, with workshops from some of the UK’s best artists and crafters starting from £5.

Kate adds: “Before the gallery opened at Cedar Farm, mum would hold craft fairs from her dining room and

invite our local community to come and meet the makers.

“Now, 30 years on, we’re doing it again by inviting anyone and everyone to get inspired and get creative with our workshops and free artists’ demonstrations.

“There’s been a huge craft and creativity boom over the last few years.

“Not only do people come to us for unique handmade gifts, they come for art materials and supplies to go and make it themselves.

“So we’ve chosen a range of workshops to suit everyone.”

Children can try block printing, cupcake decorating or a jewellery workshop, while adults can try their hand at making their own art print, bath scrub or even a porcelain spoon.

Each attendee will take home their own creations to proudly display.

There will also be free art demonstrations, including wood turning, oil painting and pottery throwing and live music every weekend from local acts.

The celebrations finish with a vintage fair and 30th year festival on August 19 and 20.

Sally and Paul both have a passion for specialist crafts. Paul trained as a ceramicist and Sally studied textiles,

designing and making her own range of cushions and bags.

After starting out their business by travelling the country to different craft fairs and exhibitions, they decided to set up an exhibit of their own in their home village of Mawdesley.

They invited a number of makers they met on the circuit to join them.

By chance, two visitors to the fair, local residents and farmers Julie and Peter Baillie, had been looking to use one of their old barns to open a craft shop.

Sharing a vision, Sally and Julie launched into showcasing handmade British crafts and Cedar Farm Gallery was born.

Kate adds: “The local response to the gallery was overwhelming and, despite being in a rural village, it became a craft hub and Cedar Farm grew into the amazing arts and craft centre that it is today, with over 25 businesses including eight artists studios, various shops, coffee roasters, design shed, printers and even a hair salon.

“We’re so lucky to have had such wonderful customers over the 30 years who’ve shown so much interest and support, that it’s thanks to them we keep on searching for those new, different and totally unique products.”

To check out the full range of workshops go to the Cedar Farm Facebook page or call 01704 822038 to request a list of events by post.

Booking essential as workshops fill up quickly.

www.cedarfarm.net or www.facebook.com/cedarfarm.galleries