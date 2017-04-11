Charity football match for Baby Beat Appeal at Buckshaw

A charity football match will take place in memory of a baby girl who was stillborn.

Workers at Parcelforce, will take to the pitch at Buckshaw Village on April 23, in aid of The Baby Beat Appeal.

The match is being organised by Kevin Saunders, of Leyland, who lost his daughter, Hannah, 13 years ago.

He said: “My wife, Collette, was pregnant and the baby, who we named Hannah, stopped kicking at 37 weeks. Collette and I went to hospital and Collette had to give birth naturally.

“We were in hospital three days before Hannah was born. It was a very difficult thing to go through.

“That’s when we came across Baby Beat and realised what an amazing job it does for people in the same scenario as us. Since then we have done fund-raising. I have done a few 10k runs to raise money.

“When we saw the recent stillbirth storyline at Coronation Street, it all came flooding back and we wanted to do something.

“I am the charity organiser at Parcelforce, in Buckshaw Village, and so I suggested doing something for Baby Beat and they agreed. My colleague Connor Ryder came up with the idea of a managers v warehouse lads football match.

“The firm has donated £200 to the appeal, which we are most grateful for.

“The match will be between managers and the warehouse lads.

“We are trying to get a football legend to present the trophy to the winning team. I know Paul Gallagher has done a lot for the appeal as he lost his baby and Mark Lawrenson is a patron of the charity.

“Also I am in contact with local football teams trying to borrow football strips.

“We are inviting people to watch and help raise money by donating in our collection bucket. We also have a raffle to boost funds.”

