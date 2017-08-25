Charity snooker match in Lostock Hall

Snooker players are invited to a charity match to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The Tony Forgione Memorial Cup event will take place at Elite Snooker Club, Coote Lane, Lostock Hall, on Sunday September 24, from noon.

Entry is £5 on the door with cash prizes for the winner.

All money raised will go towards Rosemere Cancer Foundation

The event is organised by Jason Knowles, and Mark Smith, of Leyland, in honour of family member Tony Forgione, who died of oesophageal cancer last July.

Jason, 44, of Leyland, said: “I organised this last year and it was a great success and this year we aim to raise more money for a fabulous charity.

“I am doing this in memory of my father-in-law and I also lost my own father in 2012 to lung cancer so this is a cause close to my heart.

“I want to say thank you to Chris Norbury, owner of Elite Snooker Club, for allowing us to have the event at his club for the second year running.”

For more information call 01772 312135.

