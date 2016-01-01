Search
News

Man fighting for his life after Christmas day crash in Preston

Transport

Child seatbelt danger warning

News
Happy: Billy Howards house was flooded last year but hes delighted to be back home

Victims of Lancashire’s Boxing Day floods tell of their year of struggle

News
Christmas messages from all three Bishops of The Church of England in Lancashire

Christmas messages from all three Bishops of The Church of England in Lancashire

Politics 2

APPEAL: Young man missing from Blackpool with links to Preston

Crime 2

BREAKING: Berlin market terror suspect Anis Amri ‘shot dead’ in Milan

News 10

Keeping memories of a lost child alive this Christmas

News

Fire services attend kitchen blaze in block of flats

News
Fire services were called to the fire at around midnight last night.

Fire crews called to blaze at Preston home

News
Air ambulance lands in Guild Way on December 9, 2015, following a crash which lead to the deaths of Nigel Hardman and Wendy Wall, both from Penwortham

Coroner hears details of horror smash on Penwortham flyover

News 6

Man fighting for his life after Christmas day crash in Preston

Transport
Air ambulance lands in Guild Way on December 9, 2015, following a crash which lead to the deaths of Nigel Hardman and Wendy Wall, both from Penwortham

Coroner hears details of horror smash on Penwortham flyover

News 6
Travellers are being urged to check routes are clear before they set off.

Environment Agency urges travellers to check flood risk ahead of Christmas getaway

Transport
The accident happened at around 7am this morning.

Road now cleared after two-vehicle collision on major Preston road

Transport

Child seatbelt danger warning

News
Samuel Thomas

APPEAL: Young man missing from Blackpool with links to Preston

Crime 2
Mr Richard OBrien, 31, was last seen at his home address in Lea

MISSING: Man, 31, missing from Preston

Crime 1

Police Constable Henry Forrest from Leyland died aged 91 following cancer battle

Crime

Child seatbelt danger warning

News
BATTERY DANGER ALERT: Dr Sakthi Karunanithi and Dr Nicola Bamford have issued a seasonal warning about button batteries

Christmas danger alert on button batteries

News 3
Gender gap: Academic Jo Warin says we need more male teachers to create a more equal society

Why are there so few male teachers in our schools?

Education 3
Lancashire boasts more good and outstanding schools than both the regional and national averages

Preston, Chorley and South Ribble: How does your school fare?

Education 3
DARKNESS: The blackened underpass which parents and children use on the school run

Leyland ‘subway from hell’ puts angry parents in dark

News 4

Coroner hears details of horror smash on Penwortham flyover

News 6
Travellers are being urged to check routes are clear before they set off.

Environment Agency urges travellers to check flood risk ahead of Christmas getaway

Transport

Preston agency puts its stamp on the Christmas post

News 2
Highways England will complete the roadworksby 6am on Friday 23 December

Roadworks to be completed ahead of Christmas rush

Transport 1

Christmas messages from all three Bishops of The Church of England in Lancashire

Politics 2
CRISIS AVOIDANCE: social workers will be working on site at hospitals this Christmas. Inset, County Councillor Tony Martin

New £500,000 fund set up to avoid winter care crisis in county

News
Ken Ball

Tributes paid to a long-standing ex-councillor

News

Candidate’s festive fracking furore

News 3
Coun David Borrow

Funding plan for social care is ‘rubbish’

Health 4

Victims of Lancashire’s Boxing Day floods tell of their year of struggle

News
Flashback to the 2015 water crisis in Lancashire

Water compo figures make customers boil

News 4
Mike Otter near the overgrown ginnel in Farington

Residents fear vandalism as alleyway is set to reopen

News 2
Steve Whalley has cared for hedgehogs for over 20 years

Prickly problem for city’s hedgehog man

News

Child seatbelt danger warning

News
Rachel Aldred

Keeping memories of a lost child alive this Christmas

News
Families having festive fun at Derian House

A merry Christmas at Derian House

News
Heath chiefs across Lancashire North are asking people to consider using appropriate alternatives to accident and emergency units over the Christmas/New Year holiday period.

Festive pharmacy opening times for Preston, Chorley and South Ribble - 2016

Health
CRISIS AVOIDANCE: social workers will be working on site at hospitals this Christmas. Inset, County Councillor Tony Martin

New £500,000 fund set up to avoid winter care crisis in county

News