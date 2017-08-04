Chorley and Fylde actors to take on the Edinburgh Fringe

A Chorley actress will be making her debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival next week.

Kirsty Gwyn-Thomas, of Buckshaw Village, who is a member of Blackburn Creative Arts, will star in Home Front - Front Line, which tells the story of the Second World War through the lives of a young couple; Lizzie a young woman serving on the home front with the Women’s Land Army and Tom serving on the front line with the army.

Based on historical records Home Front - Front Line is an inspiring story of love, commitment, separation, conflict and faith.

The play is produced and written by Diocese of Blackburn in partnership with the Methodist Church.

The 33-year-old said: "This will be my first time at the Fringe. It is a lifetime ambition. I am really excited and a bit nervous but I am seeing it as a big adventure."

The mum-of-one, who moved to Buckshaw Village in 2013, has been acting since she was a teenager.

She said: "I went to a drama club at my school in the Midlands and I was president of my college theatre in Durham.

"I worked for a theatre and education company in Altrincham - Rhema - for 12 years and I was an English teacher before I gave up to look after my four-year-old daughter.

"Blackburn Creative Arts is a new company - we launched last year. My husband, James, who is a vicar at Buckshaw Village Church, is also a member and has been in another production about the First World War - Brothers in Arms."

Kirsty will be joined by Rev Paul Critchley, who is supertintendent minister for the North Fylde Circuit covering eight Methodist churches and was minister at Pilling for nine years.

He said: “During the day I will be out in uniform on the streets trying to drum up support alongside the thousands of others who will be doing the same thing.”

The show, which will be performed at Greenside, Nicolson Square (venue 209) at 6.30pm each night is free, but donations will be appreciated.