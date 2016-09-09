Chorley Court list - September 13

Here is a list of cases heard at Chorley Magistrates' Court.

Steven Loughlin, 60, of Victoria Street, Wheelton, admitted assaulting John Hall by beating when he appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. The offence happened on July 27. He was fined £35, and had to pay £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kyle Shaun Woodburne, 30, of Great Meadow, Chorley, was given a conditional discharge for six months by Chorley magistrates for being drunk and disorderly in High Street, Chorley on August 13. He was also ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Ben Christian Jackson, 28, of Meadwaym Clayton Le Woods, admitted harassing and sending abusive text messages to a woman when he appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court, The offences happened between July 19 and July 30. He was fined £585 and ordered to pay £59 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sarah Livesley, 44, of Haworth Road, Chorley, admitted driving at 42mph, which exceeded the legal 30mph along Moor Road, when she appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. The offence occurred on November 13 last year. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge. Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Ian Dennis Owen, 73, of The Caravan Park, Hoggs Lane, Chorley, was fined £40 by Chorley magistrates for driving along Bengal Street at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph on November 11 last year. He had to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge. His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Barry Wilson, 42, of St Gregorys Place, Chorley, was fined £440 by Chorley magistrates for driving along Roman Road, Blackburn, at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph on January 12. He had to pay £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 56 days.