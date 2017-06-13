Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday June 13 2017

Here is a list of cases heard at Chorley and Preston magistrates' courts.

Tanya Edgar, 29, of Beech Road, Leyland, was fined £323 for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph when she appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court.

She also had to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Victoria Road.

Sean Wilcock, 37, of Daisy Fold, Chorley, was given a 16-week sentence suspended for 12 months by Preston Magistrates’ Court for failing to comply with a community order related to the original offence of assault by beating. He also had to pay £60 court costs and carry out 80 hours unpaid work.

Daniel Stuart Royle, 31, of Hedley Road, Leyland, was sentenced to four weeks in prison for damaging a mobile phone worth £300.

Preston magistrates also ordered him to pay £115 victim surcharge. The offence happened on April 24.

He was then sentenced for a further two weeks for failing to surrender to court.

Ryan Thomas Roberston, 28, of Hough Lane, Leyland, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months by Preston magistrates for using threatening or abusive words in a racially aggravated manner. The offence happened on April 8 in Preston.

Benjamin Evans Chadwick, 33, of Woodfield, Clayton Brook, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months for driving without a valid licence. Preston magistrates also ordered him to carry out unpaid work and pay £60 court costs. The offence happened in Station Road, Bamber Bridge, on March 17.

Alan Buchanan Pagan, 37, of Albion Walk, Chorley, was fined £250 at Preston Magistrates’ Court for driving without valid insurance. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened on December 19.