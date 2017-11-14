Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday November 14 2017

Here is a list of cases heard at Chorley and Preston magistrates courts.

Jonathan Hayes, 48, of Langton Brow, of Eccleston, was fined £145 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He also had to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. His driving record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened in Guildway, Preston, on March 22.

Max Brown, 47, of Hunters Road, Leyland, was fined £133 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He also had to pay £*5 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. His record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened in London Road, Preston, on March 23.

Dean Adam Berry, 25, of The Heys, Coppull, was fined £253 by Chorley magistrates for driving without due care and attention. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Kyle Dominic Jordan, 23, of Huntsfield, Clayton Le Woods, was sent to prison for 14 weeks by Preston magistrates for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance. He had to pay £115 victim surcharge and his driving record endorsed. The offence happened in Pall Mall, Chorley, on November 2.

Kerry Melissa Atkinson, 39, of Station Road, Croston, was given a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol and whilst disqualified. Preston magistrates also ordered her to pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving record was endorsed. The offence happened in Skelmersdale on October 26.

Thomas James Lewis, 29, of Harrison Road, Adlington, was given a community order for three counts of committing fraud by selling concert tickets to make a gain. He had to pay £566 compensation, and £620 court costs.