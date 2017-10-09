Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday October 10 2017

Here is a summary of cases heard at Chorley Magistrates' Court.

Lee Adam Montague, 23, of Balcarres Road, Chorley, appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court, charged with two counts of theft and one counts of assault.

He was also charged with using threatening words. He stole four bottles of vodka, worth £116 from Tesco on August 5.

He had to pay £116 compensation. He stole four bottles of whiskey worth £88 from Asda on August 8. He had to pay £88 compensation.

He was also given a community order with a curfew for the assault and threatening behaviour.

Jennifer Hurley, 45, of Pilling Lane, Chorley, was fined £155 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened at Shepherds Way, Chorley, on March 4.

Wayne Keith Dargie, 34, of South View Terrace, Leyland, was fined £660 by Chorley magistrates for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He also had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened on May 26.

Richard Eyes, 32, Coppull Moor Lane, Coppull, was fined £198 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving record endorsed with three points. The offence happened in Guildway, Preston, on March 6.

Jamie Wallwork, 21, of Albion Walk, Chorley, was fined £84 by Chorley magistrates for driving without a licence. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened in Southport Road, Chorley, on April 2.

