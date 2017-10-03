Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday October 3 2017

Here is a list of cases heard at Chorley Magistrates' Court.

Peter Alan Hunter, 51, of Town Lane, Charnock Richard, was fined £255 by Chorley magistrates for driving without due care and attention. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £100 courts costs. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

The offence happened in Adlington on May 5.

Nathan Greenwood, 31, of Lewis Close, Adlington, was fined £123 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. Hid driving record was endorsed with three points.

The offence happened in Liverpool Road, Penwortham, on June 11.

Catherine Forrest, 23, of Harestone Avenue, Chorley, was fined £65 for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph when she appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. She also had to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. Her record was endorsed with three points.

The offence happened in Shepherds Way, Chorley, on March 4.

Michael Edward Gribble, 36, of Cornwall Avenue, Buckshaw Village, was disqualified from driving for six months by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He had to pay £440 fine, £85 court costs and £44 victim surcharge. His record was endorsed with four points.

The offence happened in London Road, Preston, on March 25. The disqualification was due to repeat offending.

Warren Albert Butterworth, 35, of Mendip Road, Leyland, was fined £660 by Chorley magistrates for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He also had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving record was endorsed.

The offence happened in Preston on March 17.