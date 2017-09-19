Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday September 19 2017

Here is a list of cases heard at Chorley Magistrates' Court.

Jamie Brown, 32, of Great Meadow, Chorley, was given a conditional discharge for six months by Chorley magistrates for travelling on a train without a valid ticket. He also had to pay £2,50 compensation; £20 victim surcharge and £110 court costs. The offence happened in Leyland on July 13.

Jean Hoarau, 25, of Longfield Avenue, Coppull, was fined £660 by Chorley magistrates for driving without a valid licence and insurance. He also had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He was disqualified from driving for six months and his record was endorsed with eight points. The offence happened in Crook Street, Chorley, on May 5.

Alan Browne, 22, of Hampton Grove, Wigan Road, Leyland, was fined £50 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £20 court costs. His driving record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened in Blackpool Road, Preston, on October 14 last year.

Kieran Gibbons, 20, of Briary Court, Clayton Brook, was fined £135 by Chorley magistrates for driving without due care and attention. He also admitted driving without a valid licence and insurance. He had to pay £150 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with nine points. The offence happened in Barn Meadow, Bamber Bridge, December 16 last year.

Cristi Palia, 48, of Bracken Ghyll Close, Buckshaw Village, was fined 660 by Chorley magistrates for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He also had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He was disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months and his driving record endorsed with six points.