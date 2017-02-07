Chorley court lists - Tuesday February 7 2017

Here is a summary of cases heard at Chorley Magistrates' Court.

Lynne Valentine, 58, of Eaves Lane, Chorley, was given a conditional discharge for two years for stealing candles. She stole 11 Yankee candles and two Fragrant gift sets from Stephen Ainscough on December 3 and 12. The value of items stolen was £310. Chorley magistrates also ordered her to pay £80 compensation.

Daniel Cucuirean, 43, of Hamilton Road, Chorley, was given a community order by Chorley magistrates for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol and driving without valid insurance. He was also ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He was disqualified from holding a licence for 26 months. The offence happened on January 8.

Victor Raymond Davies, 53, of Westminster Place, Eccleston, was disqualified from driving for 36 months after admitting driving whilst under the influence when he appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. He also admitted being drunk and disorderly in The Green, Eccleston. He was also ordered to pay £64 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened on January 5.

Robert Ian Hughes, 37, of Eaves Lane, Chorley, was fined £521 for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol when he appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and £52 victim surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months. The offence happened on January 7.

Andrew Griffiths, 33, of Dawbers Lane, Euxton, was fined £40 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 40mph. He was also happened on Dawbers Lane on April 23 last year, He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £30 court costs. His driving record was endorsed with three points.