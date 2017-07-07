Chorley golfers take to course for marathon charity challenge

Two golfers have taken part in a marathon charity golf challenge which has helped raise more than £1,000 for cancer patients.

Darren Edwards from Coppull and Danny Wright from Adlington took on a sponsored 72 hole task at Chorley Golf Club.

The pair teed off at 6.30am completing their round at 7.15pm, they had walked the equivalent of a 26 mile marathon.

Darren said: “The buzz around the club on the day was amazing and we’d like to thank all those who donated, played and turned up to support.”

Not only did the duo successfully complete their task, but they also kept up a superb standard of play throughout.

They took on six different pairs of members in nine hole challenges during their rounds, winning five and halving one, and taking the better score from each hole ending their 72 hole day on a superb 16 under par.

The money raised from the event has been donated to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, based at Royal Preston Hospital.

The charity is the nominated charity of club captain Geoff Charlson,and lady captain Pauline Forshaw.

Mr Charlson said: “It was a great day in tricky early conditions showcasing the commitment of two fine golfers and perfect gentlemen

“The golf was played in a great spirit portraying the key values of fun and support we hold dear at Chorley Golf Club.

“Many people have been touched by this cruel disease and we’re keen to raise as much as we are able to help Rosemere during our year as captains.”

And Darren added that both golfers enjoyed the day and are keen to take on a similar charity challenge next year.

“Geoff and the club have showed great support for myself and Danny in our current roles at the club and to the club teams so this was our way of giving something back,” he said.