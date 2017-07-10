Chorley toddlers help raise £200 for meningitis charity

Princess Rapunzel made a special visit to Busy Bees Chorley Brooke Street Nursery to join youngsters and staff for a special charity day.

She attended with her dashing ‘prince’ Flynn, Humbug the Shetland Pony and Mayor of Chorley Mark Perks for the fun-filled event which raised more than £200 for Meningitis Now.

The team at Busy Bees Chorley Brooke Street Nursery hosted a special charity day

The excited children were treated to an action packed programme of activities with face painting, bouncy castles, archery and a variety of stalls.

Manager Holly Crook said it had been a ‘fantastic day and super fun’ for all

She added: “There was a nail salon, face painting, arts and crafts activities and a story time show with puppets, along with lots of yummy cakes, food and drinks and some lovely stalls to purchase from.

“We raised over £230.00 for our chosen charity Meningitis Now.”

The team at Busy Bees Chorley Brooke Street Nursery hosted a special charity day

The money that Busy Bees raises this year across its 267 UK nurseries will make a substantial contribution to the £3million that Meningitis Now needs to continue its life-saving work, including ground-breaking research projects, family support services and community awareness campaigns.