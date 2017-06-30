Chorley woman's cancer relief as she raises thousands for charity

A Chorley woman who was told she had cancer has spoken of her relief that the tumour was in fact a burst cyst.

Fund-raisers at Golden Lion, Higher Wheelton.

Jess Scargill, of Withnell Fold, faced a worrying few months after she was diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer.

But two months after her diagnosis, tests revealed the tumour was malignant and it was a cyst that had burst.

The 21-year-old said: “I noticed something was wrong in February and went to the doctor.

“I was diagnosed with malignant ovarian cancer at the end of April.

“I had months of worry and I had surgery to remove the tumour.

“But a biopsy last week shows it is non-malignant, meaning it is not cancerous. It was a cyst that had burst. I had a 90 per cent chance of the tumour being cancerous, but I miraculously fell into the 10 per cent bracket, where it was not.

“It is a huge relief - I can’t believe it. I was not expecting that good news.

“I still have to have scans to make sure everything is okay.

“The staff at Royal Preston Hospital have been fantastic from day one.”

Following her diagnosis, Jess, who lives in Chorley, shaved her head in aid of Macmillan and Teenage Cancer Trust.

The Brave the Shave was part of a fund-raising night at The Golden Lion, in Higher Wheelton, Chorley, which raised more than £5,200.

Jess’s sister, Gabriella, 23, also completed Cancer Research UK’s (CRUK) Pretty Muddy challenge, raising a further £1,300 for CRUK.

Jess added: “I wanted to raise money on behalf of my family, more than for me.

“I was okay with my diagnosis, but my family was hit the hardest.

“It put them under so much stress and that is what people have to deal with. I just wanted to help raise funds for the charities which support families.

“We hoped to raise £55, but we actually raised £5,232 which is absolutely unreal. It is great how generous people are and how everyone comes together.”

During the fund-raiser night, there was music by The Jake Heaton Band and other local artists.

Landlord Darren Cooper said: “This was all about raising awareness and being able to help people who may not be able to afford care.

“This money will go a long way to helping people.”