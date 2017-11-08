Christmas shop in memory of Jack, 10

Christmas shoppers are being invited to a special charity event this month.

The ladies’ Christmas shopping evening will raise money for the Jack K Johnstone Foundation in memory of a little boy who lost his battle with cystic fibrosis last December at the age of 10.

Karen Sutton, organiser of the event, said: “I am one of many fundraisers and I have organised numerous event this year including a ladies fashion show and fayre in April which was an amazing success, a psychic afternoon tea and a clothes swap evening.

“My next event is on November 27 at Farington Lodge in Leyland at 7pm. It is a ladies’ Christmas shopping evening with over 30 stalls, a fashion show and much more.

“We of course want to get as many people to attend as possible to raise funds for this fab foundation.

“To date, between all fundraisers we have raised just over £10k which we are all so proud off.”

Jack attended Farington Primary School in Leyland, which organised a fun day and celebration in memory of the youngster earlier this year.

Jack’s family set up the Jack K Johnstone Foundation charity.