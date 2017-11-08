City homeless charity to benefit from 'sandwiches for gloves' appeal

Preston's Foxton Centre is to benefit from a sandwich shop's glove appeal.

Subway is running its Gloves for Subs campaign again after the success of last year's event to help the homeless.

Today and tomorrow, anyone who goes in to a Subway store and donates a pair of winter gloves will receive a £1 sub.

The gloves will be donated to local homeless charities including the Foxton Centre in Preston, the Ashley Foundation and Merriweather Home.

Subway developers and franchisee Neil Denny said: "We're delighted to be running the Subway Gloves for Subs campaign again this year. Our aim is to keep the many people affected by the cold winter warm through this initiative, so we encourage our regular customers to spread the word far and wide. Our staff will be on hand throughout the day to greet those who wish to donate a pair of glove and we look forward to welcoming local residents and visitors into our stores to support this important day."