Climbing the peaks to save lives

Three big mountains proved no match for a group of volunteers who are raising funds for life saving equipment.

Jason Adams, Emma Hill, Antony Holmes and Jan Montwill, who all work at Birkacre Garden Centre, in Chorley, successfully climbed the three Yorkshire Peaks in 12 hours.

They raised £800, but are still short of the £1,000 needed for a defibrillator.

Jan Montwill, Antony Holmes, Emma Hill and Jason Adams at Ingelborough Summit

Emma said: “We climbed Peny-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, a total of 24 miles, in under 12 hours.

“The weather was generally kind to us on the day but we had unfortunately no views from the top each mountain due to the mist. We all had a great day and we left to go home feeling exhausted and elated.

“We did the challenge to raise funds to purchase a community defibrillator.

“Some members of staff did a first aid course run by M.A.D First Aid Ltd to teach us the basics of first aid and how we can could make a difference in an emergency.

“We were amazed by how much of a difference a defibrillator could make in saving a person’s life in the event of a cardiac arrest and we would love to raise funds to purchase one.

“The defibrillator is going to be sited on Birkacre Road on the boundary fence of the garden centre, so it can be of use in an emergency by visitors of the centre and also visitors to the Yarrow Valley Country Park visitor centre and by anyone who needs it, in and around the area.

“We have raised approximately £800 so far to the cause with the generosity of customers and supporters in-store and online. However we still need to raise a little more. The cost of a defibrillator is around £1,000.

“Any extra donations will be used to purchase a secure housing unit which will cost approximately £500 and any extra funds will then be donated to the British Heart Foundation.”

To make a donation visit http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/birkacre-community-defibrillator-3-peaks-challenge?utm_source=automated&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Please+Pledge&utm_campaign=marketing

or

https://www.facebook.com/birkacre

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Climbing the peaks to save lives Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...