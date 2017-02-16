Community groups get Lotto cash

Six groups from central Lancashire scooped a share of more than £4m from the Big Lottery Fund.

Bryning with Warton Parish Council received £10,000 towards setting up Warton Youth Community Hub. This will be a programme of evening activities for youngsters, aimed at addressing anti-social behaviour.

Council chairman Julie Brickles said: “As a parish council we welcome any extra funding for youth provision in our area.”

The Myaware Lancashire Support Group, which runs sessions for people living with muscle-weakening Myasthenia Gravis, got £9,899.

Sarah Sanders, regional organiser, said: “The funding will be used to improve our local support group meetings, provide counselling sessions, benefits advice and hold an information day in October 2017. The funding will help us to reduce feelings of isolation and provide specific advice and support to our members and their families and those who are newly diagnosed.”

Great Eccleston Copp C of E School has been given £9,895 towards installing an all- weather soft surface in the playground together with low level climbing equipment for younger children.

Tarleton Holy Trinity C of E Primary School got £9,460 towards creating an outdoor area. Duke Street Primary School in Chorley received £9,995 towards creating an Enchanted Nature Trail to promote outdoor learning, and Leyland St James C of E Primary has £10,000 to replace unsafe play equipment.